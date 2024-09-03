Work and classes suspended due to Typhoon Enteng

The provincial government has suspended work effective noon Monday due to inclement weather brought about by typhoon Enteng.

In a Memorandum, Acting Provincial Administrator Atty. Alberto Nellas. Jr. by the authority of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson ordered the suspension of work given the inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm "Enteng".

Work in all Provincial Government of Negros Occidental Offices shall be suspended effective September 2, 2024, from noon onwards. However, those who are vital and essential services (e.g. hospital, security, and emergency personnel) shall continue to be on duty as scheduled, the memorandum stated.

Meanwhile, local government units that suspended classes yesterday were Bacolod City, Talisay City, Silay City, E.B. Magalona, Victorias City, San Carlos City, Pulupandan, Don Salvador Benedicto, Isabela,

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Emergency Operations Center declared a Blue Alert status to strengthen monitoring of the possible effect of Tropical Storm "ENTENG" and Southwest Monsoon.

Under the blue alert status, all DRRMO personnel and equipment are on standby in case of emergency. (TDE)