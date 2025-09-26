Work, classes suspended in Negros Occidental

THE Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City, declared suspension of work and classes Friday, September 26, 2025, due to Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said work at the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental is suspended on Friday due to bad weather.

However, he said offices providing basic and health services, as well as preparedness and emergency response duties, will remain operational to ensure the delivery of essential government functions.

In Bacolod City, Mayor Greg Gasataya suspended work in government offices on Friday under Executive Order 56.

The suspension was based on Pagasa’s Heavy Rainfall Warning No. 8A issued at 6:10 a.m. and Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 15 issued at 5 a.m., which placed the city under Signal No. 1.

However, hesaid government offices offering basic, vital and health services, preparedness and response duties must continue to operate to ensure continued essential government functions.

The mayor added that the suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads.

On Thursday, September25, Malacañang announced the suspension of government work and classes in several provinces due to Opong, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall across parts of Luzon and Visayas.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin issued Memorandum Circular 102, ordering the suspension of work in government offices and schools in the National Capital Region, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Masbate, Romblon, and Sorsogon.

It also include the suspension of classes in Aklan, Albay, Antique, Batangas, Bataan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Capiz, Cavite, Catanduanes, Guimaras, Iloilo, Laguna, Leyte, Marinduque, Negros Occidental, Oriental Mindoro, Rizal, and Quezon.

The memorandum said localized cancellation or suspension of classes and/or work in government offices in other areas may be implemented by their respective mayors and governors or local chief executives, pursuant to relevant laws, rules, and regulations. (MAP)