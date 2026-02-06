Work, classes suspended in Negros Occidental

THE Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City, declared suspension of work and classes Friday, February 6, 2026, due to the orange heavy rainfall warning issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in relation to the effects of tropical cyclone “Basyang.”

Lacson, who issued a memorandum on February 5, said Pagasa forecasts indicate that for Bacolod City and the Province of Negros Occidental in general, stormy weather with gusty winds is expected throughout the day on February 6.

He said a significant amount of rainfall is anticipated between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. due to prevailing northerly winds as Basyang approaches Negros Island, increasing the risk of flooding, road hazards, and other weather-related dangers.

He added that work in all Provincial Government offices shall be suspended for the safety of the employees.

However, the governor said offices involved in emergency response, disaster risk reduction and management, health and social welfare, maintenance of peace and order, and other essential services shall continue to operate to ensure the safety and welfare of the public.

In Bacolod City, Mayor Greg Gasataya suspended work in government offices and classes in all levels in both public and private schools on Friday under Executive Order 5.

However, he said government offices offering basic, vital and health services, preparedness and response duties must continue to operate to ensure continued essential government functions.

He added that schools are encouraged to shift to modular distance learning performance tasks and projects to ensure that learning competencies are met.

The mayor noted that the suspension of work in private companies, business establishments, and institutions is left to the discretion of their management and administrators.

Aside from Bacolod City, other local government units also ordered the suspension of classes from February 5 to 6.

These LGUs include the cities of San Carlos, Bago, Himamaylan, Cadiz, Silay, Talisay, La Carlota, and the towns of E.B Magalona, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Isabela, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Cauayan, Pulupandan, and Manapla. (MAP)