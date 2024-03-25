Eight Grade 12 students from the University of Negros Occidental–Recoletos Senior High School Department concluded their two-week Work Immersion Program in SunStar Bacolod on March 15. The students hailed from the Humanities and Social Sciences strand and the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics-Engineering and Information Technology cluster. In the photo, from left, Chris Xander Nazareth, Carl Marie Castañeda, Mara Khleia Ortega, Ana Manuela Calaguing, Jamea Khey, SunStar Bacolod editor-in-chief Marchel Espina, Rollyn Gallego, Peter Paul Pelayo Jr., and Louisse Gabriel Llorito.