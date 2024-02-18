WORST-HIT | Cauayan mulling to declare ‘state of calamity’ due to dry spell

The municipality of Cauayan is mulling to declare a state of calamity due to the damages of the dry spell.

Cauayan Mayor John Rey Tabujara said Sunday, February 18, that more farmers are affected by the dry spell in areas located in the upper and coastal villages.

Mostly affected are rice lands and sugar plantations.

A total of 14 of the 25 barangays, 127 farmers, and 136 hectares of land have been affected by the dry spell, the mayor said.

He has directed the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRMMO) and Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO) to formulate guidelines as the basis of the declaration of a state of calamity.

"We have funds for food and financial assistance for the affected farmers in case the declaration is needed," Tabujara pointed out.

Cauayan led seven local governments in Negros Occidental that reported the most damages to farm lands with P7,699,980 in damages as of February 12.*