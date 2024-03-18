WVRAA set in Negros Occidental on May 2-7

This year's edition of the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) sports meet will be hosted by Negros Occidental from May 2 to 7.

Hernani Escullar Jr., spokesperson of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Western Visayas, said that the hosting of the 2024 WVRAA will be a collaboration between the Division of Negros Occidental and the Division of Bacolod City.

He said a top priority of the DepEd regional office during the sports meet is the health of the student-athletes.

He said the 2024 WVRAA sports meet will follow the health protocols adopted last year, which did not allow outdoor games between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is to ensure the safety of the participants because of the heat, he pointed out.

An ocular inspection of the playing venues and billeting centers will be conducted before the games.

Iloilo is the WVRAA defending overall champion in 2023, which was held in Aklan, while Negros Occidental finished 1st runner-up after taking home 147 gold, 137 silver, and 109 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, the Negros Occidental Provincial Meet will be held at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City from April 1 to 6.

A total of 13 delegates from the 13 school divisions in the province will participate.*