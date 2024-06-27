YGG Pilipinas road trips to Bacolod City

YGG Pilipinas brought the web3 community together in Ayala Malls Capitol Central Bacolod for the YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip last Saturday, 22 June 2024, with an initiative to invite people to learn about crypto, blockchain, NFTs, and web3.

Attendees were able to play the latest web3 games and meet Filipino web3 influencers, content creators, local web3 gaming communities, and esports players.

Road Trip Bacolod was a success with over 800 attendees from gaming and esports teams like Jobancom Esports and Entertainment, web3 communities like NFT X-Street, Web3 San Carlos, Web3 Bacolod, The Cryptology Academy, and students from Handumanan National High School, La Castellana National High School, Mansilingan Agro-Industrial High School, Carlos Hilado Memorial State University Talisay, and ST.

Masskara dancers welcomed guests and participants followed by exciting show matches for web3 games Parallel, Axie Infinity, Mines of Dalarnia, Everseed, Zeeverse, Sipher Odyssey, Guild of Guardians, Arena of Faith, Petopia, with cosplayers trying games like Rumble Racing Star, Project Mojo, Pirate Nation as show matches. Exciting merchandise and prizes were given away like Jambo phones, tote bags, shirts, in-game assets, and tokens

The event was held with the support and collaboration of the Bacolod local government unit and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

DICT Region 6 OIC Provincial Officer Mr. Gariel Legislador gave an opening speech on behalf of Regional Director Ralph Joseph C. Moncatar about embracing the opportunities that web3 brings.

“The YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip brings web3 closer to the Filipino, offering hands-on experience with the latest web3 games and projects. DICT is committed to bringing opportunities in emerging technology, including web3 and block chain.

Digital innovation is rapidly reshaping the landscape of our daily lives and we need to stay ahead of the curve. Let us learn, connect, and inspire each other to create a more inclusive and dynamic digital future for all Filipinos,” said Legislador on behalf of Moncatar.

The event also had Web3 Metaversity, a learning platform led by YGG Pilipinas, which featured key community leaders in Bacolod’s web3 space to educate attendees about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and trading fundamentals. With the panel entitled "Unlocking a Community: Key Insights on Creating a Web3 Community for Students in the Philippines,” Joner Boniel, Founder of Jobancom Esports, shared how gaming now offers more than just playing. “In the web3 space, we see different kinds of opportunities - community manager, event manager, educator not just playing, but opportunities in the different aspects of web3,” said Boniel.

Lester Magbo-o of Web3 Bacolod and one of the founding members of NFT X-Street added, “There is inclusivity, everyone is welcome and we can all thrive in the web3 space. There are avenues for opportunities for the community, for students to grow and learn, even as a career in this emerging technology.”

Final stop of YGG Road Trip will be in Manila on July 14, 2024.