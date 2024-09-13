You are not alone

September is Suicide Prevention Month. Last week, we were encouraged to be kind to one another and to learn how to stop a possible suicide. Many organizations and schools were active in promoting mental health activities and actions will continue every day.

It was revealed by the World Health Organization (WHO) that an individual suffering from depression is twenty times more likely to die by suicide than someone without the disorder.

Depression is one of the most common disorders experienced by Filipinos. According to the Mayo Clinic, depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest. It is not just about feeling sad, it is feeling hopeless, unworthy, and hopeless.

Depression can happen to anyone – children, teenagers, and adults.

A psychiatrist may diagnose this as major depressive disorder or clinical depression. It affects how you feel, think, and behave and can lead to various emotional and physical problems. People may struggle with daily routines and cannot find meaning in life.

Mayo Clinic shares possible symptoms of a person experiencing depression:

Feelings of sadness, tearfulness, emptiness or hopelessness

Angry outbursts, irritability, or frustration, even over small matters

Loss of interest or pleasure in most or all normal activities, such as drinking coffee, hobbies, or sports

Sleep disturbances, including insomnia or sleeping too much

Tiredness and lack of energy, so even small tasks take extra effort

Reduced appetite and weight loss or increased cravings for food and weight gain

Anxiety, agitation, or restlessness

Slowed thinking, speaking, or body movements

Feelings of worthlessness or guilt, fixating on past failures or self-blame

Trouble thinking, concentrating, making decisions, and remembering things

Frequent or recurrent thoughts of death, suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts, or suicide

Unexplained physical problems, such as back pain or headaches

As we can see, the person is experiencing a lot of pain, and a lot of negative thoughts and feelings. It is difficult to be in this situation.

The good news is, there is HOPE. Depression can be treated.

The first step is to accept that you are not okay and that you need help. Step two, talk to someone, a loved one – your family members or a trusted friend. Step three, consult with a mental health professional. As mentioned, many times, there are available mental health services in our Province. You are not alone.

For mental health professionals, it is their passion to help other people. They are available to talk and to listen without judgment. Every day is a suicide prevention day and a mental health day. Visit them – and start a conversation.

P.S.

September is extra special to me since it was Mama Mary’s birthday last September 8 and several family members celebrate their birthdays this month. Families are our main support and praying to Mama Mary reduces our negative thoughts.