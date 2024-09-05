Young Negros artists paint murals advocating environmental protection

Young artists here have painted murals sponsored by the Department of Tourism (DOT) not just for money but to express their concern for the environment.

An Marjo Banagua, 28, said he and two other artists accepted the offer to do the mural painting of a concrete wall near the iconic Spanish-era belfry as it is an honor to showcase the rich biodiversity of Negros Oriental province through their art.

The two other artists are Michael Jude Millares, 27, and Dyna Quilnet, 26, who belong to the group JAD Creatives.

“It’s a passion and contribution towards nature and as artists, we advocate for nature protection, such as endangered and endemic species,” Banagua said in mixed English and Cebuano.

“We are happy and honored that among the artists in Negros Oriental, we were the ones chosen to do the mural painting,” he added.

The project is under the auspices of the DOT-7, entitled “Love Inspired: The Philippines, a Canvass of Biodiversity” and was unveiled over the weekend.

Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Gissela Marie Quisumbing and Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo led the unveiling ceremony.

Remollo expressed gratitude to DOT for choosing Dumaguete City for the project and commended the artists for creating a colorful depiction of endangered animals and a popular tourism destination for the appreciation of both residents and visitors, a press release said.

DOT Undersecretary and Region 7 Director Shahlimar Hofer Tamano in a letter to the mayor said that for Central Visayas, "Dumaguete City was chosen as the area for the mural reveal and sustainable activity due to its bustling art community and strong community conservation efforts".

To underscore their commitment to maintaining the tradition of protecting and cultivating the rich biodiversity of the lands and seas of Region 7, the officials participated in the partnership handshake and ceremonial marking of their handprints.

City Information Officer Katherine Aguilar said Boysen Paints as a partner provided the paints and other materials for the artists. (PNA)