Your First Home Made Possible: Starting Your Future at La Sonrisa

FOR many Filipino families, owning your first home represents more than just a roof over your head, it marks a new chapter in life and a milestone worth celebrating. It’s also a reflection of years of progress of turning aspirations into reality.
Beyond Metro Manila, locations like Talisay City in Negros Occidental are gaining attention for the residential and lifestyle opportunities they offer to first-time homeowners.
Breaking Ground on Your Future
On March 21, 2026, Suntrust Properties Inc., a Megaworld subsidiary, officially broke ground on La Sonrisa, its newest 15-hectare residential community in Talisay City. The event gathered Suntrust executives, employees, investors, and future homeowners, signaling the start of construction for the community’s first four house models: Enya (Bungalow Duplex), Kyra (Two-Storey Duplex), Gaia (Bungalow Single Attached), and Ana (Two-Storey Attached). This milestone reflects Suntrust’s commitment to creating quality homes that remain within reach of Filipino families.
Life Within Reach
Location plays a significant role in choosing any home, especially your first. Homebuyers normally look for a place that offers the convenience of easy access to key destinations—seamlessly mirroring their lifestyle aspirations.
In a community like La Sonrisa, these goals are supported all-year round. Its location within Megaworld-Suntrust’s The Sugartown township ensures residents that modern conveniences and career opportunities are just a stone’s throw away. Situated in Talisay City, sitting just minutes away from Bacolod City, residents will also enjoy the region’s sought after destinations right by their doorstep—making daily routines easier while preserving a sense of neighborhood living.
Designed for Everyday Life
A home is also a space where important moments are made and celebrated. Like shared meals at the end of a day to weekends spent with loved ones, your home becomes the setting of lasting memories. Thoughtfully-planned communities recognize this need for both comfort and connection. At La Sonrisa, its open areas, amenities, and modern homes sets the perfect environment for interaction and belonging.
Your dream community should not only provide housing, but also spaces where families can grow as time passes.
Where New Chapters Begin
There is always excitement in the air when it comes to your first home. It often signals the start of a bright future for you and your loved ones. From thoughtful spaces for growth and connection to a location where everyday needs are easily met, the right neighborhood can easily fulfill your vision.
With La Sonrisa, residents will be able to experience a community designed to support everyday living. Its well-planned homes and shared amenities create a comfortable environment for families, all while enjoying a sense of connection with their surroundings. For first-time homeowners, La Sonrisa presents an opportunity toward owning a home that reflects both their present needs and future aspirations.
In the end, your first home should be the foundation to grow and build the life you dream.
Discover your #SuntrustHome! Visit www.suntrust.com.ph or drop by the La Sonrisa Information Center in Brgy. Efigenio Lizares, Talisay City, Negros Occidental, and start your journey to a home you’ll love. (Sponsored Content)