Your First Home Made Possible: Starting Your Future at La Sonrisa

Breaking Ground on Your Future

On March 21, 2026, Suntrust Properties Inc., a Megaworld subsidiary, officially broke ground on La Sonrisa, its newest 15-hectare residential community in Talisay City. The event gathered Suntrust executives, employees, investors, and future homeowners, signaling the start of construction for the community’s first four house models: Enya (Bungalow Duplex), Kyra (Two-Storey Duplex), Gaia (Bungalow Single Attached), and Ana (Two-Storey Attached). This milestone reflects Suntrust’s commitment to creating quality homes that remain within reach of Filipino families.

Life Within Reach

Location plays a significant role in choosing any home, especially your first. Homebuyers normally look for a place that offers the convenience of easy access to key destinations—seamlessly mirroring their lifestyle aspirations.

In a community like La Sonrisa, these goals are supported all-year round. Its location within Megaworld-Suntrust’s The Sugartown township ensures residents that modern conveniences and career opportunities are just a stone’s throw away. Situated in Talisay City, sitting just minutes away from Bacolod City, residents will also enjoy the region’s sought after destinations right by their doorstep—making daily routines easier while preserving a sense of neighborhood living.