Youth Environment Forum marks 19th Provincial Wildlife Month

Youth representatives from various Local Government Units and academic institutions of Negros Occidental attended the Provincial Youth Environment Forum held at the Capitol Social Hall in Bacolod City on November 20 as part of the 19th Provincial Wildlife Month celebration.

Participants engaged in planning sessions, brainstorming of ideas, and collaborative effort towards biodiversity conservation and commitment to climate action.

Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson urged the youth to recognize the unique position that people find themselves at present —being both the witnesses to the effects of climate change and the architects of solutions.

“Right now, the climate emergency is already upon us. We are witnessing a surge in natural disasters that are both intensifying and causing increasingly severe and devastating consequences. As we have this very important Summit, I am reminded of two powerful statements that capture the essence of our purpose here today.

“The first, is from the visionary educator Maria Montessori. She articulately said, "If taught in the right way, the child reveals wonders, and I assure you that a new world will come from the revelations of the youth of the day, and not from the leaders of today."

In conjunction with Maria Montessori's wisdom, “I would like to emphasize a quote from former President Barack Obama, who perceptively remarked, "We are the first generation to feel the impact of climate change and the last generation that can do something about it," he cited.

He further said “Indeed, our generation holds the unique responsibility of being the last one capable of addressing climate change, and one of the most judicious actions we can take is to recognize the capacities and transformative potential of the youth.

“With this forum serving as a platform for education, empowerment, and collaboration to create actionable solutions, we recognize that the answers we seek may not solely originate from the established leaders and experts of today. Instead, we acknowledge that they may emerge from the fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and passion of the youth, particularly, the Negrense youth.

As I often say, climate change is a problem of global proportion, but reducing its adverse impacts must be done locally. Our province is blessed with diverse ecosystems and rich natural resources. Along with these blessings comes our responsibility to protect our habitat, not only for ourselves but, most importantly, for our children and the generations to come.”

This summit is an important step in that direction, as it brings together our youth to address the urgent condition humanity faces—a race against time to save our planet.

“While it is true that the goal of reversing climate change and mitigating its effects can sometimes be overwhelming, I challenge you to think beyond conventions and envision how your actions can create solutions, inspiring others even beyond our province.

“Together with our youth, we start anew, while building on the gains of the past — to learn from each other, build networks, and cultivate partnerships that will foster a culture and generation of environmental stewardship. Let us recognize the unique position we find ourselves at present —being both the witnesses to the effects of climate change and the architects of solutions. May Maria Montessori's call for the revelations of youth and Obama's call to action inspire and move us toward sustainable change.”

Furthermore, the youth forum is also an advocacy of the Negrosanon Initiatives for Climate and Environment and is supported by the Provincial Environment Management Office headed by Atty. Julie Ann Bedrio.*