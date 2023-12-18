Youth farmer winners get cash incentives

Seventeen Negros Occidental youth farmers, who won in the Youth Farmers’ Challenge at the provincial, regional, and national levels, received a total of P400,000 cash incentives recently.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson led the ceremonial turnover of checks at the Governor’s Office, Dec. 15, in the presence of OIC Provincial Agriculturist Dina Genzola and Executive Assistant to the Governor Marie June Castro.

The recipient youth farmers are Karmiel Magtulis of Hinobaan, national winner; Jessan Cabunsol of Kabankalan City and John Armand Valdevieso of Talisay City, regional winners; Andy Alimpulos of La Carlota, Joemar Benedicto of Isabela, Danica Casila, Rola Mae Getonzo, Mary June Galanza, and Jasper Neil Parcon of Kabanakalan City, Ramon De Jesus Jr., Michelle Faith Escoliar, Mae Jamili, and Jonel Vizcaya of Bago City, Michael Gawaran of Talisay City, Norme Sustine of Candoni, Charity Ann Tapi-on of Bacolod City, and Shaira Victorino of E.B. Magalona, provincial winners.

The Youth Farmers’ Challenge is a competitive financial grant assistance program of the Dept. of Agriculture, intended for the youth who will engage in agri-fishery enterprise. It aims to encourage the youth to go into farming and manage it as a business.

The Negros Occ. Provincial GAD Program funded P400,000 for the Farmers' Entrepreneurship Program, which aims to provide augmentation capital and training assistance.

The OPA monitors the implementation of the program and leads in conducting capability-building, entrepreneurship seminars, and other activities. (PR)