Yoyoland Christmas Village brings joy, holiday cheers

An early mounting of the Yoyoland Christmas Village at Barangay 7, Bacolod City drew a crowd of families, especially children who love to see Christmas icons like Santa Claus, the Nativity, reindeer and other Christmas trees and lighting.

It is a tradition of the Family Sy to mount this Christmas village every year as their way of sharing their blessings with the local community. The tableau is a way for the family to share their joy of celebrating the Christmas season filled with a happy atmosphere.

It is free of charge to come here and have their photos taken with the life-size displays and twinkling lights. Kids are running around with a celebratory spirit and it was fun to see them.

The fun, excitement and holiday songs boost the Christmas spirit and ambience at the said place.

Anybody can come and enjoy the moments with their family and friends. The Christmas lights and decors are up by past 5 pm and until the wee hours.

This Christmas Village will be up until the Yuletide season is over.

Come and enjoy the place with family and friends. *