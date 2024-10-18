Yuhum Foundation eyes to put up 'Peryahan Games' at Lacson St.

The Bacolod Yuhum Foundation (BYF) should explain the benefits of putting up the gaming booths or Peryahan Games at Lacson Street in Bacolod City.

This was stressed by Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on laws, on Thursday, October 17, after the BYF submitted their proposal to the City Council on Wednesday to set up gaming booths at Lacson Street on October 25 to 27, the highlights of the 45th MassKara Festival.

Espino said they only accepted the proposal and some of the members of the City Council also aired their comments that the said proposal will degrade the Tourism Strip in Lacson Street.

" We still have until next week and we will wait for the explanation of the BYF. I'm not also inclined because it's the tourism strip of Bacolod and it's not a good idea to put up a 'Peryahan Games' in the area," he said.

He said Lacson Street (tourism strip) is a showcase of the City of Bacolod similar to what is name done to other countries.

Councilor Jason Villarosa, the chairperson of the City Council committee on tourism, said he also questioned the proposal of BYF, which was requested by the owner of the 'Peryahan Games'.

" It never happened that there was a 'Peryahan Games' in Lacson Street during the MassKara Festival," he said.

He added that Lacson Street was declared as a "Tourism Strip" of Bacolod City so it's really inappropriate to put up 'Peryahan Games' in the area.

" For me, it's not a good idea and it will destroy the image of Lacson Street. If it will be submitted for a resolution, I will vote against it," Villarosa said. /MAP.