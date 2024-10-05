Yuhum Foundation requests to occupy Gatuslao St.

The Bacolod Yuhum Foundation has asked the City Council to allow them to occupy Gatuslao Street in front of Central Market for additional kiosks for the vendors.

Councilor Jason Villarosa, chairperson of the City Council's committee on tourism, said yesterday they already received the request of the Yuhum Foundation for the extension of the kiosks for this year's MassKara Festival celebration.

He said the foundation was in charge of managing the kiosks from the Bacolod public plaza as well as in the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

"This will be the first time that they will occupy Gatuslao Street including in front of Central Market for this year's festival," he added.

Villarosa noted that the vendors will occupy one lane and it will not affect the traffic flow in the area.

" The vendors will be allowed to display dry goods only in said area," Villarosa said.

Moreover, the festival will kick off with a Grand Countdown Salubong on Friday, October 11, at the Bacolod City Government Center, setting the stage for a celebration of heritage, culture, entertainment, and Bacolodnon spirit.

Kuster Cadagat, Secretary and Festival Director for Cultural and Accredited Events, in a statement, said the event will begin with a motorcade, leading to an evening of fun and music, with local pop-rock group Yuya entertaining the BCGC crowd.

He said December Avenue is also set to serenade Bacolodnons with their hit songs “Sa Ngalan ng Pag-ibig,” “Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw,” and “Kahit Di Mo Alam.”

He added that signaling the start of the month-long festivities is a fireworks display at midnight, followed by infectious beats courtesy of ZYD and MC Wayne.

“More bands, more celebrities, and more talents mean more excitement for everyone. This is what makes MassKara more than just a festival; it is a showcase of our people," Cadagat said.

He said MassKara is more than just street dances, food, and merry-making.

" It is also a reminder that despite our problems, there is always enough reason to smile,” he added.

Cadagat disclosed that the city’s hospitality sector is ready to welcome visitors expected to flock to Bacolod to take part in various events and activities.

The festival highlights include the MassKaNamit Cookfest, MassKaraLympics, Lacson MassKara 2024: Kingdom, the MassKarade Ball, MassKara Elektroika Diva, and the Street Dance and Arena Competition, alongside the crowning of the new Miss Bacolod MassKara./MAP.