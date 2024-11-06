Yulo: 'Lesson of the Al Cinco de Noviembre should still be learned by younger generations'

"The lesson of the Al Cinco de Noviembre should still be learned today, especially by the younger generations, and apply to our modern world."

This was stressed by Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo who led the 126th year of Al Cinco de Noviembre celebration on Tuesday, November 5 in the city.

Yulo also commended the City Tourism Office and other personnel for the success of the 126th year of Al Cinco de Noviembre.

Yulo along with Vice Mayor Ramon Torres led the wreath-laying ceremony at the General Juan Araneta Monument at about 7:30 a.m., followed by the Civic Military Parade towards the Bantayan Park.

Yulo also lauded the participation of various groups in Bago City.

" It's a successful celebration," Yulo said.

This year’s theme is “126 Years of Heroism and Nationalism: Advancing the Legacy of Ingenuity and Progress.”

Al Cinco de Noviembre, also known as Negros Day, is celebrated every November 5 to commemorate the Negrenses’ revolt against the Spanish colonizers in 1898.

The very essence of Al Cinco de Noviembre is the ingenuity and bravery of the valiant hero, General Juan Araneta, and his Bagonhon troops together with the forces from the north led by General Aniceto Lacson.

This is also called a historical bluff as Bagonhon troops used nipa (coconut fronds) as “rifles” and amakan (rolled bamboo mats) as “cannons” that seemed to be believable from afar and led to the surrender of the Spaniards.

" Every year, it's very important for our constituents to know especially, the younger generation that there is a man, Araneta, who led not only Bago City but also the forces of the south to complement the north led by Lacson, to trap the foreign oppressors who ruled us for more than 300 years," Yulo said.

He said the culmination on November 5, 1898, represents the Filipino desire for self-governance.

The city also held the "26th Sigabong sang mga Kanyon" where revelers witnessed the parade of cannons on the major streets going to the Bantayan Park.

One of the highly-anticipated activities during the highlights was the 13th edition of Bago City Invitational Fancy Drill Competition, which was participated by seven schools from various localities in Negros Occidental.

These include the Enriqueta Montilla De Esteban National High School in Pulupandan; Lopez Jaena National High School, Minoyan National High School, and Murcia National High School in Murcia; M.G. Medalla Integrated School and STI-West Negros University in Bacolod City; and Bago City College. /MAP