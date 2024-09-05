Yulo to SRA: ‘explain the merits of time to export’

Negros Occidental Fifth District Rep. Emilio Yulo III said it is wise for the Sugar Regulatory Board (SRA) to carefully explain the merits of time to export 25,300 metric tonnes of sugar and bring in or import 243,000 metric tons.

"They just need to be transparent in everything to allay fears of the situation," Yulo said.

Yulo made the statement after for the first time since 2021, the Philippines will export raw sugar to the United States to fulfill its US quota allocation of 25,300 metric tons to participate in future import programs.

Cargo vessel Tate J bound for California, USA left Bredco port in Bacolod City on Tuesday. It is expected to arrive at its destination in a month.

"Let's keep our sugar domestic for sugar order No.1," Yulo pointed out.

There are nuances in the industry but let's classify it all for B sugar, Yulo added.

If you remember years back A sugar price was higher and then gradually shifted so A was an assured market for us fetching premium price but after a while our B or domestic sugar price has become high. That time we just wanted to keep the US quota because anything can happen. Years back we had C or reserve sugar but it has no price. So it was a better alternative but now we would know if the prices of B sugar would come out.

The milling season according to SRA Administrator Pablo Azcona will start on September 15 but sugarcane at this time has not yet matured and is not yet ready for milling. (TDE)