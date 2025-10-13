Zaragoza crowned Miss Bacolod Masskara 2025

SOPHIA Kaye Zaragoza, a 19-year-old freshman from the University of St. La Salle (USLS), was crowned Miss Bacolod Masskara 2025 during the coronation night held at the USLS Coliseum on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Zaragoza, a resident of Barangay Estefania and a Tourism Management student, bested 14 other candidates.

After going unplaced in last year’s pageant, Zaragoza made a powerful comeback, earning the unofficial title of the night’s biggest redemption story.

Her persistence paid off as she bagged multiple major awards, including the coveted EP Studio Miss Photogenic, Best in Festival Costume, and Best in Costume Design for her vibrant representation of the Ati-Atihan Festival under the banner of Barangay Singcang Airport.

Adding to her achievements, Zaragoza was named the first-ever recipient of the Legacy Media Award, a historic recognition introduced this year to honor a candidate’s media presence, impact, and public engagement throughout the competition chosen by the members of the local press.

She also bagged corporate awards, further solidifying her place as one of the evening’s standout contenders.

Zaragoza received P150,000 in cash and the special titles Miss Myra E and Miss SM Store.

Ysabella Wuthrich was declared first runner-up and received P100,000 and the Miss PH Care title, while Mary Angelique Faye Caballero was named second runner-up and received P50,000 in cash.

In question and answer, Zaragoza eloquently spoke about the importance of inclusivity in festivals like MassKara.

She emphasized that the celebration should remain a “Festival for All,” with meaningful spaces for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), the LGBTQ+ community, and even pets, showcasing her progressive values and community-centered vision.

Her poise, advocacy, and authenticity were a testament to the preparation she undertook under the Powerhouse School of Talents, mentored by renowned trainer Jelliane Rose Dinorog Villacuatro.

From second chances to center stage, Zaragoza’s story is one of growth, grit, and glowing success, a true face of MassKara 2025.

The event was attended by Mayor Greg Gasataya and members of the City Council.

This year’s pageant was directed by Bacolod Gugma Foundation Inc. president and festival director, Rodney Mitz Ascalon. (MAP)