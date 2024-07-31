Zayco to give up NPC Provincial chairmanship

Former Governor Isidro Zayco said he wants to give up the chairmanship of the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC).

Zayco said he will stay with the party as a sole member of the party because he does not hold any government position at this time.

Zayco refused to discuss future political plans, especially on reports that he is bent on making a comeback as Mayor of Kabankalan City.

"In October I will make a confirmation," Zayco said. His brother former Kabankalan City Mayor Pedro Zayco unexpectedly lost to incumbent Mayor Benjie Miranda in the 2022 elections.

Miranda was in Punong Barangay when he ran and won the Mayorship. Zayco's comeback is reportedly the family's aim to get back the city leadership from Miranda.

Zayco also refused to comment on the report that he will run in tandem with incumbent Vice Mayor Miguel Zayco for a Zayco-Zayco tandem in 2025. (TDE)