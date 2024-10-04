Zero Bullying

Hello October! It’s National Mental Health Month and also the national bullying month in the United States.

The World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) shared its official theme this year as “It is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace.” The theme encourages employers to prioritize, protect, and promote mental health.

It has been mandated that all workplaces should have a Mental Health Policy and Program. This would include raising awareness, preventing stigma and discrimination, providing support for workers with mental health conditions, and facilitating access to mental health services.

One important concern is also to include a campaign to prevent bullying. Yes, bullying still happens even in the workplace.

Workplace bullying refers to repeated unreasonable actions of individuals or a group directed towards an employee or employees which is intended to intimidate, offend or insult and create a risk to the health (including mental health) and safety of the employee/s. This can happen face to face, or even in social media, a text, or an email.

Here are some examples of bullying at work:

Constant criticism in one’s work

Spreading rumors

Putting someone down during gatherings or meetings

Excluding someone from a team social activity

Giving someone a heavier workload than others

Humiliating comments or photos on social media

Showing continued disrespect

Yelling or shouting at a colleague

Name-calling

If one is bullied, he or she should fight in a non-violent way. Stand up and inform the “bully” that you do not like what he or she is doing. Find support from a colleague or a friend.

However, if the bully continues to intimidate or insult you, you should report it to your immediate supervisor or the Human Resources Department. Make sure to bring evidence of bullying. One may use a journal to document such cases.

The Human Resources Department should follow the guidelines from the Mental Health Policy and Program in handling office bullying. There will be an investigation and if found “guilty” there should be sanctions.

There are also laws to protect the bullied. Employees are entitled to a work environment free from bullying.

Workplaces should be less stressful and have zero bullying. The personnel are recommended to practice self-care. Remember, it is not being selfish but it is necessary. There are many forms of self-care. It could be physical, social, emotional, mental or spiritual. Do what makes you happy provided it is healthy and does not harm others.

Be kind to yourself and others. Be a buddy, not a bully.

---

Yesterday, the Marian Missionaries of the Holy Cross (MMHC) and the Youth for Mary and Christ (YMC) Negros organized the Grand Rosary Mass Rally for Peace. The mass was celebrated by Bishop Patricio Buzon. More on this next week.