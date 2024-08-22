Zona libre eyed in areas with rivalries between allies in 2025

Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson is amenable to declaring a "zona libre" in conflict areas between allies in the 2025 elections.

"That's a possibility. If they cannot agree, we will have to do that," Lacson said.

He is referring to members of Love Negros which he leads and United Negros Alliance (Unega) which is headed by Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer.

The expected "conflict areas" are Kabankalan City where incumbent Mayor Benjie Miranda, an independent against former mayor Pedro Zayco, member of Love Negros, and Sixth district board member Valentino Miguel Alonso who has also expressed interest to run for Mayor.

Another conflict area in the coming election is Valladolid as Mayor Enrique Miravalles is already graduating.

"Possibility of having UNEgA and Love Negros running against each other is high in Valladolid," the governor pointed out.

On Tuesday, Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer said Unega may field its candidate for mayor of the municipality.

Ferrer added that four mayors of the 4th district are supporting his congressional bid. (TDE)