Zubiri turns over P14-M dorm to CHMSU Binalbagan

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri led the inauguration and blessing of a two-story dormitory worth P14,850,000 inside the Carlos Hilado Memorial State University (CHMSU) Binalbagan campus, April 15.

This legacy project of Senator Zubiri was lobbied by Negros Occidental Fifth District Rep. Dino Yulo.

In his speech during the ceremony held in the afternoon at the campus covered court, Sen. Zubiri highlighted the importance of providing support to students along with quality education.

His office prioritizes projects that directly benefit students and higher state colleges and universities, he said.

The new dormitory, which covers 460 square meters per floor, houses a total of two (2) rooms for persons with disabilities (PWD), four (4) PWD toilets, eight (8) regular bedrooms, two (2) common toilets each with three (3) cubicles each, two (2) shower rooms with four (4) cubicles each, two (2) kitchens/pantries, and two (2) rooms for dorm-in-charge.

The project began construction last April 17, 2023, and was completed on November 11, 2023. The beds and additional amenities are yet to be procured by the university.

Zubiri lauded Rep. Yulo for leading legislations that benefit state universities and students in his district.

He also acknowledged local officials' strong support, including Binalbagan Mayor Alejandro Mirasol and Himamaylan City Mayor Rogelio Raymund Tongson. Zubiri was also accompanied by Administrator Pablo Luis “Paul” Azcona of the Sugar Regulatory Administration.

CHMSU President Norberto Mangulabnan in his message said the university is in great debt to the senator and the representative for the new dormitory.

This new dormitory will help our students who need in-campus lodgings the most, said Pres. Mangulabnan.

In his speech, Rep. Yulo said when he proposed the project to the senate president, Zubiri he was delighted to hear it as his office has been doing the same projects in several state universities and colleges in Bukidnon.

Zubiri grew up in the province of Bukidnon and has roots in Kabankalan City.

Aside from the new dormitory in the CHMSU Binalbagan Campus, Yulo has also lobbied for the same for the Moises Padilla Campus of Central Philippines State University, Zubiri added.

The senator was also surprised by the CHMSU community with cakes, flowers, and a birthday song. Zubiri recently celebrated his 55th birthday last April 13.

The inauguration and turnover ceremony was preceded by a mass at the Binalbagan campus covered court in the morning. (PR)