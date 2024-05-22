Zubiri's resignation as Senate prexy ‘big loss to Negros,’ Ferrer says

The resignation of former Senate president Juan Miguel Zubiri is a big loss for Negros and the sugar industry, acting Negros Occidental Governor Jeffrey Ferrer said Tuesday, May 21.

"He is a big loss to Negros as he is considered a Negrense," Ferrer pointed out.

Ferrer said Zubiri has been helping Negros by allocating at least P100 million a year in infrastructure projects in the form of one project for each town and city.

"He is also a great help for the sugar industry. That's how it works; however, if you don't get the support of the majority of the members of the Senate anytime, you can be ousted," Ferrer said.

Sen. Francis Escudero replaced Zubiri on May 20, triggering a major reorganization in the upper chamber.

Zubiri's resignation also triggered a major shake-up at the Senate after his allies also resigned from their posts and chairmanships.

These include former Senate president pro tempore Loren Legarda, former Senate majority leader Joel Villanueva, former Senate deputy majority leader JV Ejercito, and Senators Juan Edgardo Angara and Nancy Binay who also resigned as heads of their respective committees.

Zubiri led the Senate since 2022.

Meanwhile, Ferrer expressed confidence that despite the ouster of Zubiri as Senate president, the Negros Island Region bill which has been passed by both houses of Congress, will be signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. into law.

"It will not be affected. It is already in the Office of the President and has not vetoed it. Maybe he is just busy. It may even lapse into law."

Ferrer also said that, likewise, with the bill granting the Negros Electric and Power Corporation, it is up for signature by PBBM.

He welcomed the passage of the NEPC, saying, "That is what we all want, effective and efficient power service.

Ferrer is the acting governor of the province due to the official travel abroad of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson.*