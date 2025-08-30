20K permanent positions available in Cordillera gov’t agencies

THE Civil Service Commission-Cordillera Administrative Region (CSC-CAR) on Friday, August 29, 2025 urged government agencies to fill up over 20,000 vacant plantilla positions to strengthen the delivery of public service.

CSC-CAR officials said that while 47,188 individuals currently hold permanent government posts in the region, about one-third of plantilla items are unoccupied.

“Based on the Agency Capacity Evaluation Card, there are 67,790 plantilla positions in CAR, with around 20,000 still vacant,” Myra Walis-Nuarin, chief human resource specialist of CSC-CAR, said at the press briefing for the 125th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary.

To help match qualified applicants with available positions, the CSC will hold a government job fair at SM City Baguio on Sept. 9, 2025.

At least 19 agencies will participate in the fair, offering 1,739 vacancies, including 800 slots at the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the agency reminded applicants that joining the government workforce requires civil service eligibility, noting that only 13 to 15 percent of examinees in the region recently passed the exams.

Beyond eligibility, some positions also require specialized training and relevant experience. (PNA)