Abra tightens security as PBBM expected in 37th Cordillera Day

THE province of Abra has been placed on alert following two grenade explosion incidents this week, and as the province prepares for hosting the 37th Cordillera Day celebration on July 15, expected to be attended by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Abra Police Provincial Director Col. Jeremias Oyawon, in a phone interview on Friday, said they have intensified the conduct of checkpoints and added personnel in all entrances leading to the capital town as basic security measure.

“There is nothing to worry about because the tightening of security is a preventive measure as droves of people start arriving in Abra,” he said.

Oyawon said personnel from the Police Mobile Forces are expected to augment the security in Abra to ensure that no untoward incident occurs before and during the major event on Monday.

The Philippine Army is also expected to send personnel to help with security.

The police are still investigating the grenade blast at the residence of Pidigan Councilor Arnulfo Bisares last July 8 and at the residence of La Paz municipal administrator Perfecto Cardenas on July 11.

Meanwhile, Marcos has been invited as guest of honor and speaker for the event on July 15, along with the heads and personnel of regional lines agencies, representatives from the private sector, and local officials of the provinces and 27 municipalities, among others.

Cordillera leaders continue to lobby for the Chief Executive’s issuance of an order making the passage of a law on the region’s longtime clamor for autonomy and self-determination. (PNA)