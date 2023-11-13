Acorda hopes next PNP chief will have longer tenure

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. is hoping his successor would have a longer tour of duty to sustain programs and projects.

Acorda, a member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1991, assumed the top PNP leadership on April 24 and will step down on Dec. 3 when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56.

“As far as I am concerned, a longer tour of duty would be better, especially because of the current system when it takes time to request for funds,” Acorda told reporters after the PMA honored him with a testimonial parade at Fort Del Pilar here on Saturday.

He said constant changes in leadership may result in change of priorities.

“If a Chief PNP has less than a year, there could be a change of mindset. There could be a change in priorities and the new Chief PNP may have other ways of implementing programs and projects,” Acorda said. “So it would be better that there should be continuity in asking for the budget and in the implementation.”

In the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the chief of staff and other senior military officers in key positions have a fixed term of three years under Republic Act 11709 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on April 13, 2022.

Included in the law are the vice chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, major service commanders (Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Navy), unified command commanders, and inspector general "unless sooner terminated by the President."

Acorda wants to be remembered as the PNP chief who engaged with and encouraged the community to interact with the police.

He said leading the PNP is part of his destiny.

“I never imagined that I will become the Chief PNP but having passed through the rigors of academics, militaristic and leadership training somehow it prepared me. Malaking bagay ‘yung tinuro ng academy sa akin (The academy taught me well),” Acorda said. (PNA)