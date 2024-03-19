Baciwa-PrimeWater to deliver add’l water supply this week

The Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa)-PrimeWater can deliver additional water supply this week through the improvement of their existing deep wells, Baciwa general manager Mona Dia Jardin said Monday, March 18.

Jardin said they promised to provide 12 million liters of water per day (MLD) to address the water shortage in the city.

She said they will improve their existing deep wells such as the activation of the Highland Hills Subdivision water source that can produce water volume of up to 1 MLD.

Aside from the Highland Hills Subdivision water source, she added that the Forbes Hill water source will also operate this week and can deliver 2 MLD of water supply.

Jardin noted that they were also conducting massive leak repairs or non-revenue water reduction which will result in an additional 2 MLD of recovered water.

Jardin said the additional water supply is intended for the concessioners in the north area, especially in Barangays Mandalagan and Bata.

Moreover, Jardin said they already signed a memorandum of agreement with Councilor Vladimir Gonzalez for the utilization of the Bocal-Bocal Spring water source in Barangay Alangilan.

She said they are now conducting a pipelaying and the Bocal-Bocal Spring water source that can deliver at least 5 MLD in May.

Aside from the Bocal-Bocal Spring water source, the city government also identified the Matab-ang River water source that can provide at least 20 MLD.

“It will take a little longer, but the city government is already prepared to materialize the project,” Jardin said.

She said Bacolod City needs at least 90 MLD, but they only supplied 76 MLD.

“ So we need 17 to 20 MLD to address water shortage in Bacolod,” she added.*