Bacolod City Peace and Order Council holds 3rd quarter meeting

The City Peace and Order Council (CPOC) convened for its third quarter regular meeting last Aug 27, chaired by Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran.

In attendance were DILG Bacolod OIC Director Christian Nagaynay, DRRMO Head Dr. Anna Maria Pornan, Atty. Romeo Carlos Ting Jr. of the City Legal Office, representatives from various member agencies including the Philippine Army, BFP, PDEA, CHO, BJMP, DPWH, NBI, PNP-HPG, BTAO, POSO, BENRO, CADAC, Parole and Probation I and II, Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), Philippine Coast Guard, City Prosecutor Office, City Prosecutor's Office, Board of Investments, NAPOLCOM, and other government officials.

The highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the comprehensive Peace and Order Situation Report for the third quarter of 2024 by Bacolod City Director PCOL JoerestyCoronica. This report provided an in-depth analysis of the current peace and order status within the city.

The council also reviewed and approved the Revised Peace and Order and Public Safety (POPS) Plan for the years 2023-2025. This revised plan aims to align and prioritize the council’s major peace and order programs for the year 2025, ensuring that the city’s initiatives are well-coordinated and effective.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the BCPO's Peace and Order Security Plan for the upcoming MassKara Festival in October 2024. The council also discussed the 2024 Search for Outstanding Barangay Tanod, a program recognizing the exemplary service of local peacekeepers.

Through active participation and collaboration, the CPOC remains committed to keeping Bacolod safe and orderly. The council's support for the Bacolod City Peace and Order Council's programs is vital for maintaining peace and security, highlighting the importance of working together with the Local Government Unit, National Government Agencies, and local partners.