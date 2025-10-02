Baguio City gov’t flags over 100 establishments for ‘dirty’ violations

MORE than 100 establishments in Baguio City’s central business district have been issued sanitary orders after failing to fully comply with the sanitation code, the City Health Services Office (CHSO) said Thursday, October 2, 2025.

The inspections, conducted by CHSO’s Environmental Health and Sanitation Division along with the Public Order and Safety Division (POSD), came a day after the Sept. 30 deadline set by Mayor Benjamin Magalong for compliance.

Violations uncovered include unclean comfort rooms lacking basic provisions such as soap and tissue, poor kitchen sanitation, lapses in food preparation and storage, and deficiencies in business permits. Storefront upkeep and adherence to the city’s anti-littering ordinance were also checked.

Magalong earlier warned that failure to comply with the sanitation code and related ordinances could lead to penalties, including the cancellation of business permits.

City officials said the inspections will continue to ensure sustained compliance and to strengthen Baguio’s sanitation standards. (PNA)