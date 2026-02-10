Baguio diocese says Benguet's Mountain Chapel weddings not allowed

COUPLES planning to get married at the Mountain Chapel in Itogon, Benguet better find another venue.

This, as the Diocese of Baguio said on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, that having the Sacrament of Marriage is not allowed to be held there as the venue has not been consecrated by the Catholic Church.

"The Catholic faithful are not permitted to hold wedding sacraments at the Mountain Chapel. The venue may, however, be used for wedding receptions," said Cruz via Circular 03-2026.

He said the Sacrament of Marriage must only be celebrated strictly within consecrated parish churches or chapels.

"Marriage rites are restricted in oratories and private chapels. Consequently, this prohibition applies with even greater strictness to unconsecrated, non-sectarian chapels," said Cruz.

As such, the bishop said it is prohibited for members of the clergy to preside over a Catholic wedding ceremony in such venues.

"All diocesan and guest priests are not permitted to conduct marriage renewals within a Mass, nor to perform the nuptial renewal of vows and blessings while wearing liturgical vestments or using official rites, in non-sectarian locations, such as hotels, parks, or unconsecrated chapels," said Cruz.

He said such a policy is necessary in order to prevent confusion and mistaken perception of having a "Catholic sacramental wedding."

"This safeguard prevents the reduction of a holy sacrament to a mere socio-cultural event," said Cruz.

The Diocese of Baguio related that there have been an increasing number of inquiries regarding the intention of the faithful to celebrate the Sacrament of Matrimony at the Mountain Chapel. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)