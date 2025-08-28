Baguio eyes P248-M AI, robotics innovation hub

A P248-million Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics training center and innovation hub is set to rise in Baguio City to boost its smart city program and equip residents with vital skills in an increasingly tech-driven world.

Daisy Bungallon, executive director of the Cordillera State Institute for Technology Education (CSITE) under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority -Cordillera (Tesda-CAR), said on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, that they are seeking the city government’s approval for the use of a 500-square-meter property adjacent to the CSITE’s main campus.

"We hope to get the city government's nod for the use of a 500 square-meter land adjacent to the CSITE main campus, which was the approved site when the proposal was submitted," she said in an interview.

She explained the facility ideally needs at least 2,500 square meters to house the training center, innovation hub, and spaces for equipment that would help commercialize innovations developed within the hub.

“We hope we are granted the space so that we can start construction and commence the AI and technology program,” Bungallon said.

Talks with the city government are ongoing, as the land being considered is currently an open area used by Quezon Elementary School pupils and serves as an evacuation site for nearby barangays.

A public hearing was held on Monday, where the Department of Education–Baguio Schools Division Office and concerned barangays were asked to submit their position papers. (PNA)