Baguio, LTO to implement demerit system for traffic violators

THE Land Transportation Office-Cordillera Administrative Region (LTO-CAR) and the city government are in talks for the integration of traffic management systems (TMS) that will integrate local violators’ records with that of the national office.

Jordan Habbiling, information officer of the Baguio City Council, in an interview on Thursday, said discussions are centered on having the city government’s record of apprehension and traffic violations automatically transmitted to the LTO to implement demerit system for drivers.

LTO is now implementing a 10-year validity for driver’s license subject to rules like demerits due to violations, which will compel the driver to undergo refresher trainings.

“Under LTO rules, for every 10 demerit points, the driver will be required to undergo a driver’s reorientation program,” he said.

Earlier, lawyer Noreen Bernadette San Luis-Lutey, Director II at the LTO-Cordillera office, said the project is seen to empower local governments in terms of traffic management.

She said the program has been rolled out in all localities in Metro Manila, and the cities of Bacoor and Naga City.

“If the city government signs the memorandum of agreement (MOA), Baguio will be the third LGU to implement it outside Metro Manila,” she said.

Lutey also said that the project will eliminate the practice of confiscating driver’s licenses upon traffic violations, which is beneficial for tourists since they do not have to leave their licenses wherever they were apprehended.

Another key feature of the project is the availability of various payment options. Violators will be issued a quick response (QR) code that they will use to be able to pay their violations through various means like GCash, 7/11 convenience store, and other payment options.

“This means that drivers can settle their fines even after they return home,” she said. (PNA)