Baguio mayor to biz community: Clean up or shut down

BAGUIO City Mayor Benjamin Magalong gave business establishments an ultimatum to clean up their shops and surroundings or face closure.

"They have five days to tidy up their shops, including their frontage and surroundings, or they may face the penalties attached to their violations,” Magalong said during a media interview Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

He noted that many commercial firms have neglected the upkeep of their premises, resulting in health and safety hazards.

"It's very frustrating to see these filthy frontages to think that these are businesses. They mirror the image of our city. Owners should be responsible enough to see to the upkeep of their own bread and butter," the mayor said.

Magalong said the problem boils down to discipline. He hopes for the day when the city government will not have to remind people and conduct crackdowns to achieve a clean, orderly and healthy Baguio.

The Public Order and Safety Division (POSD) and other city offices will inspect commercial establishments along highways and in the central business district to check compliance with anti-littering ordinances and other related laws.

Those who fail to comply will be issued notices of violation and fined.

Ordinance No. 54-1988, as amended by Ordinance No. 59-2020, imposes penalties ranging from P1,000 to P5,000 for individuals and P3,000 to P5,000 for establishments, along with the suspension or revocation of business permits.

The mayor also reminded residents and visitors that the ordinance prohibits spitting, urinating, defecating, and throwing garbage in public places and waterways, among other violations.

Owners of buildings beside streets are also mandated to provide receptacles on sidewalks for public use. (PNA)