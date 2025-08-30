Baguio to celebrate 116 years of resilience, unity on Sept. 1

BAGUIO, the country’s summer capital, will celebrate its 116th Charter Day on Monday, September 1, 2025, highlighting the enduring resilience and unity of its people.

“Every time we celebrate Charter Day, we are reminded that Baguio is what it is today because of the people who loved, built, and rebuilt it through the years,” said Aileen Refuerzo, the city’s chief information officer, in a phone interview on Friday, August 29, 2025.

She noted that Baguio has faced numerous challenges over the years, yet time and again, it has risen above expectations.

She recalled how Baguio endured devastation in World War II and the 1990 Luzon earthquake, both of which nearly crippled the city.

“We were bombed, we crumbled, but we rose again—and each time, it was the people who lifted Baguio back to life,” she said.

She noted how residents’ collective effort restored the city’s vibrance and made it one of the country’s most awarded localities and a top tourist destination.

"With the Baguio residents joining hands, Baguio was rebuilt and its name gained more popularity," she added.

As part of this year’s Charter Day celebration, residents will take center stage in a series of community-led activities, culminating on September 1—declared a special holiday under Republic Act 6710 to allow Baguio folks to join the festivities.

The program will honor outstanding citizens, followed by a grand parade featuring the city’s 128 barangays, civil society groups, and local businesses. Additional activities are lined up throughout September to continue the celebration of Baguio’s heritage and community spirit. (PNA)