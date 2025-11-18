BDO, SM continue holiday tradition of honoring overseas Filipinos thru Pamaskong Handog 2025

FOR many Filipino families, the holiday season is a time of reunion, celebration, and gratitude. But for millions of overseas Filipinos (OFs), who continue to work away from home, Christmas often means another year spent watching milestones from afar.

To honor their sacrifices and to bring families closer despite distance, BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO), together with SM Supermalls, once again stages its annual community celebration Pamaskong Handog on December 6 in SM City Sto. Tomas, and on December 13 in SM City Laoag.

Pamaskong Handog, a beloved tradition for more than a decade, began as BDO's heartfelt gesture to give thanks to Filipino migrant workers in destinations such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Italy, and the Middle East. Over the years, it has grown into a series of joyful gatherings, empowering families to come together and feel the warmth of "Pasko sa Pinas."

This yearly celebration has always stood as a testament to BDO's continued commitment to Alagang Kabayan-a brand of care rooted in understanding the dreams, challenges, and resilience of OFs.

While BDO ensures that every remittance reaches home safely and conveniently, Pamaskong Handog strengthens the emotional connection-reminding every OF that they are seen, valued, and celebrated.

Abot ang pangarap kasama ang BDO at SM

This year's message, "Abot ang pangarap kasama ang BDO at SM," underscores a simple yet deeply meaningful truth: Dreams are not meant to be carried alone. Whether it is building a home, funding a business, preparing for retirement, or securing education for children, Filipinos can rely on BDO and SM to provide support, guidance, and opportunities every step of the way.

Through various products and services such as BDO Kabayan Savings, BDO Pay, Kabayan Loans, Cash Agad and other financial solutions, BDO ensures that every Filipino family-whether at home or abroad-has access to secure and supportive banking services that help make dreams achievable.

A celebration filled with joy, music, and meaningful connections

This year's Pamaskong Handog festivities promise to be vibrant and heartfelt. Making the celebration even more special is the return of long-time BDO ambassador for remittance Piolo Pascual, whose genuine advocacy for Filipino families has made him a familiar and comforting figure in BDO's community engagements worldwide.

Joining the fun are lifestyle personality Small Laude, bringing her lovable wit and energy, along with audience-favorite comedy and content group Beks Battalion, who are set to fill the gathering with laughter, games, and unforgettable holiday cheer.

Attendees can look forward to exciting prizes, family activities, and the chance to reconnect with kababayans-celebrating the Filipino spirit of togetherness.

A homecoming of the heart

Year after year, Pamaskong Handog has touched the lives of countless Filipino families-rekindling memories of hometown fiestas, laughter-filled reunions, and the joy of simply being together. More than just an event, it is a celebration of identity, gratitude, and love-honoring those who have given so much to uplift the lives of the people they love.

BDO, through Alagang Kabayan, continues to stand by OFs -- not only during the holidays, but in every season of their journey. Because no matter the distance, one truth remains constant: Ang pangarap, mas kaya kapag may kasama. Abot ang pangarap kasama ang BDO at SM.

