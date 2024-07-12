CAR gets 6 mobile primary care clinics from DOH

AT LEAST 1.4 million people from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) will benefit from the mobile primary care facility (PCF) received by each of its six provinces from the Department of Health (DOH).

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa led the distribution of the Toyota Coasters equipped with X-ray, ultrasound, 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) machine, clinical hematology analyzer, hemoglobin analyzer, electrolyte analyzer, urine analyzer, microscope, spirometer, infrared forehead thermometer and a generator set that will allow basic health services to be brought in far-flung communities, during the event in Clark City, Pampanga on Wednesday.

Mountain Province Governor Bonifacio Lacwasan, in a phone interview, said the province have villages that are far from municipal centers.

“With the mobile clinic, it is (the) government that will bring services closer to our people. We thank President (Ferdinand R) Marcos (Jr.) for his commitment to universal health care by helping us bring health services to the people in the countryside,” he said.

Mountain Province has 10 municipalities with 144 villages, and a population of 158,000 based on the 2020 Census on Population.

Lacwasan said they have a provincial hospital in the capital town Bontoc and another hospital in the municipality of Bauko, the Luis Hora Memorial Regional Hospital managed by the DOH, where equipment for more complicated health conditions are available.

He said the mobile clinic will augment the resources and manpower at the rural health units in the municipalities even on a scheduled basis.

Benguet Governor Melchor Diclas, a surgeon, is also thankful that the province received a unit of the mobile clinic.

“This is a big help to Benguet as it will aid our province’s effort in bringing health services closer to our people, complementing the HEALTHIER Benguet caravan being done by the province,” he said.

The HEALTHIER Benguet caravan visits different municipalities and provides services provided by the various provincial offices to allow the residents to transact without going to the capital town of La Trinidad.

Benguet’s province-managed hospital - - the Benguet General Hospital - - is located in La Trinidad.

Mobile health service

Dr. Janice Bugtong, DOH-Cordillera Assistant Regional Director, earlier said the PCF distribution is the national government’s commitment to improve and ensure people’s access to healthcare facilities and services.

She said the PCF will be managed by the provincial government as an extension service for primary care with diagnostic and medicines.

“This is to improve access to health care services, especially in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA),” she said. (PNA)