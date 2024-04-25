CAR logs 96.7% employment rate, services top job generator

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday said the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has a 96.7 percent employment rate, with 1.3 million people in the labor force.

Citing January 2024 data, Aldrin Bahit, regional statistical specialist at Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in the CAR, in a press conference, said 64.43 percent of the region’s people are part of the labor force.

“This places the unemployment rate in our region at 3.3 percent, lower than the national rate at 4.5 percent,” he said.

The services sector has surpassed agriculture as the top job generator, while the other job generator is the industry sector, he added.

Under the services sector, the top generators are the business process outsourcing (BPO), construction, and retail and wholesale, Emerito Narag, Department of Labor and Employment-Cordillera Administrative Region (DOLE-CAR) assistant regional director, said.

“Tumataas na rin ang tourism at marami na ang nakaka recover sa pandemic (tourism is increasing, and more establishments are recovering from the pandemic),” he said.

Meanwhile, Narag said they barely receive labor-related complaints, and these are settled at the second or third conference between the parties.

“We do not wait for the 30 days to finish the problem,” he said.

Narag said DOLE continues to conduct “unannounced and unscheduled inspections in workplaces to see the condition of the workers and the employers’ compliance to the standards.”

He said they are also focusing on the booming construction industry which poses high risk to the safety of workers.

Safety violations have a fine of PHP40,000 while absence of personal protective equipment has a penalty of PHP20,000, which should be paid immediately, otherwise the fine increases daily.

“We cannot compromise health and safety,” Narag added. (PNA)