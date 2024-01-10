CENRO Kabankalan begins annual waterbird census

The first day of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) CENRO Kabankalan's Annual Waterbird Census began with a sense of anticipation and purpose in the early morning of January 9.

Before the sun rose, three CENRO Kabankalan teams supervised by Forester Ascencion Santocildes, the chief of the Conservation and Development Section, together with colleagues from DENR - PENRO Negros Occidental headed to three separate sites--Brgy. Tagda and Brgy. Nanunga in Hinigaran, and Brgy. Canmoros in Binalbagan--with binoculars, notebooks, and a shared commitment to conservation.

Joingin the DENR teams were colleagues from the local government units of Binalbagan and Hinigaran, Provincial Environmental Management Office, and Bantay Dagay members.

The wetlands, a vital habitat for numerous migratory and resident bird species, were about to reveal their avian treasures in the meticulous survey that lay ahead.

Each group documented waterbird species, numbers, and behaviors, giving essential data for environmental research and conservation initiatives.

The air is filled with excitement and camaraderie as the teams navigate the

waterways, creating a symphony of clicks and whispers, all in the service of preserving the rich biodiversity that graces the wetlands.

The data collected during the Annual Waterbird Census becomes more than just a catalog of species, echoing CENRO Kabankalan's commitment to the stewardship of the region's natural wonders.

The census not only drives scientific activities, but it also serves as a beacon of hope for humanity's continued cohabitation with the diverse tapestry of species that makes the area home.

The first day of the census was not just a scientific undertaking, but also a celebration of biodiversity and a reminder of each person's duty in protecting these habitats. (PR)