Comelec sets ‘Register Anywhere Program’ in Baguio schools, malls

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) will hold its Register Anywhere Program (RAP) in different tertiary education institutions here initially until May this year to encourage more people to register.

“We have scheduled a voter’s education coinciding with the voter’s registration, which will include the RAP at the different major universities and malls every month. We want students to register so that they can also vote,” lawyer John Paul Martin, Comelec-Baguio election officer, said Tuesday.

On Feb. 19, Comelec conducted RAP at the University of the Cordilleras (UC) and at Malcolm Square.

The program will be held in the University of Baguio this month, in Saint Louis University in April and the Philippine Military Academy in May.

Martin said they are still arranging RAP schedules for June and July to maximize the potential for the youth to vote.

The program will also be held in SM City-Baguio in August and September.

Martin said RAP eases the registration process for eligible voters.

“Even if they are from Mindanao for example, they can register as a voter in Mindanao while they are in Baguio at the RAP event venue,” he said.

He added that voters can also request for other services during the RAP such as change and correction of entry.

He said votes of the youths aged 18 to 30 years account for around 56 percent of the 65.7 million voters in the country, and is a “big factor” during the Presidential elections in 2010, 2016 and 2022. (PNA)