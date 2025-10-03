Cordillera LGUs raise ‘red alert’ as Paolo nears

LOCAL governments in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) have raised their alert level to red, enforcing precautionary measures as the weather bureau placed parts of the region under varying cyclone wind signals due to Typhoon Paolo (international name Matmo).

In Abra, Governor Eustaquio Bersamin issued executive orders directing all 27 municipalities to implement forced evacuations in landslide and flood-prone areas. Classes at all levels were also shifted to alternative learning modes.

Benguet Governor Melchor Diclas suspended all mining and tourism activities starting Friday and ordered the cancellation of classes.

In Bokod, Benguet, Mayor Erikk Don Ignacio likewise suspended official activities and restricted travel outside the town.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong suspended government work from noon Friday and ordered the closure of parks, except Wright and Burnham Parks, which serve as passageways.

Apayao Governor Elias Bulut Jr. also suspended work and classes in the province.

Cordillera Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) chair Albert Mogol urged vigilance, saying responders must safeguard both the public and their families.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development reported over 64,800 pre-positioned food packs and standby funds of PHP2.45 million for relief operations.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA’s) latest advisory showed that Mountain Province, Ifugao, southern Abra, and northern Benguet are under Signal No. 3; Kalinga, the rest of Abra, and Benguet under Signal No. 2; and the rest of Apayao under Signal No. 1.

At 9 a.m. Friday, Paolo made landfall over Dinapigue, Isabela. (PNA)