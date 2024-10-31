Creative industries shine at 2nd Fiesta Haraya Cordillera in Baguio

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) joined the grand parade of festivities in the 2nd Fiesta Haraya as the Baguio City Government showcased the dynamic talent of the Cordillera region's artists, weavers, and craftspeople on October 29, 2024.

DTI Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba highlighted the department’s commitment to bolstering creative industries across the Philippines through her keynote speech.

“Fiesta Haraya showcases the diverse and dynamic creative talents across our regions through seminars, workshops, lightning talks, and performances designed to rally support from regional creative industries stakeholders and strengthen collaborative efforts,” Aldaba said.

The event included exhibitions of traditional and contemporary works, drawing together creative industry leaders and artists from around the Cordillera Autonomous Region.

A standout exhibit featured the work of Kelvi Gali, a former welder turned artist, whose sculptures — such as a bulol atop the Banaue Rice Terraces and a carabao crafted from metal and a real skull — captured the region’s unique cultural heritage and inventive spirit.

Aldaba highlighted Fiesta Haraya as a key component of DTI's mission to unite regional creative industries.

“Through Fiesta Haraya, we’re setting a vision and driving initiatives for creative growth aligned with national goals,” she said.

Reaffirming the DTI’s dedication, Aldaba expressed confidence in the creative sector’s potential to foster economic growth while celebrating Filipino culture.

“The Department is committed to supporting creative industries nationwide, enabling sustainable livelihoods, promoting Filipino creativity globally, and fostering inclusive growth,” she said.

Emphasizing Cordillera's role, Aldaba praised its rich cultural heritage and Baguio City’s status as a Unesco Creative City.

“With the right support, we can elevate Cordillera’s creative industries, setting a model for national growth and culturally-rich urban development,” she said.

Additional, Fiesta Haraya celebrations are scheduled across other regions in the country for the remainder of 2024, extending this vibrant showcase of Filipino creativity and heritage nationwide.

Fiesta Haraya is an initiative of the DTI under the Malikhaing Pinoy Program (MPP).

Through the MPP, the DTI aims to develop and promote regional creative industries, facilitating their growth through programs that showcase talent and encourage community engagement in the arts. (PR)