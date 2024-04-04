DOT chief urges investors to look at CAR’s tourism potential

DEPARTMENT of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Kristina Garcia Frasco urged investors to look at the potential of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) for “Mountain Tourism” given the region’s performance as one of the country’s economic corridors and powerhouse in terms of tourist arrivals.

“As one of the country’s economic corridors, CAR stands as a shining example of a tourism powerhouse receiving no less than 1,685,133 visitors in 2023,” she said in a message delivered by DOT-CAR director Jovita Ganongan during the opening of the Tourism Investors Summit on Tuesday at the Baguio Country Club.

Frasco said the forum, organized by the regional office in collaboration with regional tourism stakeholders, signifies a crucial milestone in the region’s journey towards sustainable tourism development.

“Explore growth opportunities, evaluate the cost of doing business and gather market insights crucial for informed decision-making,” she said.

She cited that with the region’s rich culture, history, heritage, and identity, the region’s economic opportunities are vast for investors and travelers alike, and are aligned with the department's overarching objective of enhancing connectivity, convenience, and equality as outlined in the national tourism development plan 2023-2028.

She said their vision for the country’s tourism is not merely to be an engine of investment but a catalyst for sustainable development, a source of gainful employment, and a platform promoting sustainable tourism practices.

Tourism serves as a source of pride for Filipinos, she said.

“Let us embrace the spirit of collaboration and innovation as we embark on this journey towards tourism development in the Cordilleras and across the new Philippines’ Bagong Pilipinas where nobody and no destination will be left behind,” she said. (PNA)