DPWH advises public to avoid Kennon Road

BAGUIO CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Cordillera on Monday advised motorists to avoid Kennon Road and instead use alternate roads going to and from Baguio since rock falls continue due to heavy rains in the past weeks.

DPWH-Cordillera Director Engr. Khadaffy Tanggol, in a phone interview, said it is usual for the rock slope along the whole stretch of Kennon Road to become unstable with continuous rains, with parts of the region now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) 4 and 3 due to Typhoon Nika (international name Toraji).

Thus, he advised motorists to use Marcos Highway, the Nangalisan-San Pascual Road, and the Naguilian Road.

“Unstable. May mga nahuhulog na bato galing sa taas kaya hindi namin nire-recommend (sa) motorists na dumaan sa Kennon but to use alternate roads for their safety ([The rock slope is] unstable. There are rocks falling from the mountains, why we do not recommend for motorists to pass through Kennon, but to use alternate roads for their safety),” he said.

Tanggol earlier said the temporary scrow constructed at Camp 2 had been completed and readily passable one way for light vehicles only.

“There is no problem with the road itself but the mountain slopes that makes it unsafe for travelers,” he said.

Final decision on the opening or closure of Kennon Road is made by the Baguio, La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba, Tublay Development Authority (BLISTTDA), he added.(PNA)