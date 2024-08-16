Durham Rows: Seamless Townhouse Living

Comfort and convenience is at the core of everyday living at Durham Rows. Located in the vibrant city of Talisay in Negros Occidental, this townhouse development by Active Group offers more than just a place to live – it’s a lifestyle choice that places everything you need within easy reach.

Durham Rows sets a new standard in townhouse living by seamlessly blending modern aesthetics with practical functionality. Each townhouse is thoughtfully designed to cater to those who appreciate style, comfort, and convenience. Strategically located near shopping centers, schools, and transportation hubs, the community provides easy access to everything you need while offering a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city.