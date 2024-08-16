Durham Rows: Seamless Townhouse Living

Comfort and convenience is at the core of everyday living at Durham Rows. Located in the vibrant city of Talisay in Negros Occidental, this townhouse development by Active Group offers more than just a place to live – it’s a lifestyle choice that places everything you need within easy reach.
Durham Rows sets a new standard in townhouse living by seamlessly blending modern aesthetics with practical functionality. Each townhouse is thoughtfully designed to cater to those who appreciate style, comfort, and convenience. Strategically located near shopping centers, schools, and transportation hubs, the community provides easy access to everything you need while offering a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city.
What truly sets Durham Rows apart from other houses for sale in Talisay, Negros Occidental is its fully-furnished option, designed for the ultimate move-in convenience. Imagine stepping into a home where every detail has been curated for you – from stylish furniture that complements the space to essential appliances that make daily living a breeze. With everything already in place, you can transition effortlessly into your new home without the hassle of setting up. This "ready for occupancy" or “RFO” concept is perfect for those with busy lifestyles, offering a turnkey solution that makes your home livable right from the start.
The average floor area is 112 sqm for inner units and 120 sqm for corner units. Each townhouse unit boasts convenience built into every corner. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by a spacious and light-filled open floor plan, designed to maximize both functionality and relaxation. This layout creates a sense of freedom and seamless flow between indoor and outdoor spaces, making the space feel both expansive and inviting. Spacious kitchens make cooking a delight, while ample storage solutions ensure that everything has its place. A powder room is added for a flawless hosting experience, making your guests feel at home.
Living spaces and Bedrooms are transformed with the subtle elegance of cove lighting, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. Bedrooms also come with beautifully crafted built-in wardrobe cabinets that add a touch of refinement to your home, and en suite bathrooms to provide you with the ultimate privacy and relaxation.
Embrace the airy atmosphere of your home with an open area that invites natural light and creates a welcoming environment. The covered carport allows you to effortlessly park and ensures that your vehicle stays in top condition. Every detail in this townhouse development is designed to enhance your living experience, providing you with a home that’s not only beautiful but also functional.
More than just a collection of houses, Durham Rows is not your typical house and lot for sale, it is a community where comfort, convenience, and style converge. Whether you’re a young professional seeking a modern retreat, a growing family in need of more space, or someone looking to downsize without compromising on quality, Durham Rows offers the perfect balance for your lifestyle.
Experience the best of townhouse living at Durham Rows – where modern living meets timeless design, and convenience is woven into the fabric of everyday life. For more information about our properties for sale, visit our website at , message us at sales.negros@activegroup.com.ph, or call 0933-450-1374.