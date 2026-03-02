Palawan Group supports Panagbenga in celebration of Filipino culture

The Palawan Group’s deep connection to the region is anchored by a robust local network, comprising numerous Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala branches and a dedicated team of employees in Northern Luzon. This infrastructure enables the company to serve thousands of customers daily, supporting a diverse community that includes loyal sukis, market vendors, micro-entrepreneurs, and OFW families across Northern Luzon. Whether through traditional pawning and remittances or modern digital transactions via the PalawanPay app, the company remained a steady presence, ensuring the community’s financial needs were met even at the height of the Panagbenga festivities.

Karlo M. Castro, Palawan Group President and Chief executive officer, said, “Our participation in Panagbenga reflects how deeply we value the communities we serve. Festivals like this bring people together, strengthen local economies, and celebrate shared identity. We are proud to take part in moments that matter to Filipinos and to provide financial services that remain reliable and accessible long after the celebration ends.”

In celebration of the Panagbenga festivities, the Palawan Group rolled out exclusive, festival-themed offers across its branches and on PalawanPay. Customers enjoyed special discounts on sangla, rematado jewelry, Palawan gold, and ProtekTODO micro-insurance. Exciting giveaways also awaited booth visitors who registered for PalawanPay and availed of select services, adding more value and joy to the festival experience.

Bernard Kaibigan, Chief Marketing Officer of the Palawan Group, shared, “Panagbenga was established to boost tourism and aid the city’s recovery from the 1990 Luzon earthquake. Today, each flower here represents the perseverance, resilience, and creativity of Filipinos, particularly our Cordilleran brothers and sisters. The festival highlights how communities can rise, rebuild, and flourish together. Through Palawan Group’s involvement, we help ensure that Filipinos across different walks of life have access to reliable financial solutions that enable progress and opportunity throughout the year.”

Beyond the immediate excitement of the parade and public booths, the Palawan Group’s involvement in Panagbenga is part of a broader regional strategy that spans the country’s most celebrated cultural festivals, including Sinulog and Dinagyang. By aligning its corporate presence with these significant cultural milestones, the company demonstrates its role not just as a service provider, but as an active participant in the economic and social life of Filipino communities. This sustained engagement ensures that as cities like Baguio grow and their industries evolve, the Palawan Group remains at the forefront, offering a stable financial ecosystem that meets both the traditional and digital needs of the modern Filipino.

Visit any of the over 3,500 Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala branches nationwide or download the PalawanPay app to experience convenient, reliable, and hassle-free financial services anytime, anywhere. (PR)