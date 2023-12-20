Free condoms to be available in all DOH-CAR toilets

BAGUIO CITY – Free condoms will be made available in all Department of Health-Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR) toilets soon as part of the bid to address the rising cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the region.

"Do not be surprised if you see condoms in the toilets of the DOH offices. They are free to the public as part of the implementation of the HIV-free workplace policy of the DOH-CAR," Darwin Babon, DOH-CAR HIV/acquired immunodeficiency syndrome coordinator, told journalists Tuesday.

Babon said the policy is aimed at ending HIV-related stigma and discrimination in workplaces through constant information and education campaign activities, which include discussions on basic information on HIV/AIDS, modes of transmission and means of prevention, confidential information and privacy, promotion of non-discriminatory and non-stigmatizing attitudes towards people living with and affected with the virus.

He is hopeful that other offices will also adopt the implementation of HIV/AIDS-free workplace program.

Citing latest data, Babon said there are 18 new HIV cases recorded in August 2023 alone, 38 percent higher than the 13 cases in the same month of 2022, with three in every 10 cases involving those aged 15 to 24.

As of end-August this year, 99 new HIV cases were recorded, with 41 of the individuals belonging to the 25 to 34 age bracket, followed by those from 15 to 24 years old, with 34 cases; 35 to 49 years old, 21; and 50 years old and above, three.

Since the government started to monitor HIV/ AIDS cases in 1984, the region recorded 1,034 cases and 54 percent of these were recorded from 2018 to the present.

Babon said 81 percent of the 75 municipalities and two cities in CAR have recorded cases.

He said 98 percent of the cases were sexually transmitted, making it important to advocate for safe sex -- abstinence, loyalty to a partner, or protection using a condom.

“We are not relaxing with the information campaign because we do not want the illness to take us by surprise. And we will be more aggressive to be able to abet the transmission and protect those who are uninfected,” he added. (PNA)