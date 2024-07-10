Fugitive Indian National arrested in Bacolod

An Indian national, an alleged member of the terrorist group, was arrested in a joint operation by operatives of Police Station 6, Region Intelligence Unit and Bureau of Immigration (BI) at Santa Lucia Gardens Subdivision, Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City at about 7:40 p.m. Monday, July 8.

Police identified the suspect as Joginder Geong a.k.a Joginder Geyong and Kant Gupta, 40, and temporarily staying at the said village.

Captain Dax Santillan, commander of Police Station 6, said yesterday BI sought the assistance of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) to locate and arrest the suspect, who was linked as a member of the Khalistani Terrorist Group.

He said Geong was arrested for violation of Philippine Immigration Law, Commonwealth Act No. 613, being an undesirable alien, and for being a fugitive from Justice in India.

He added they were informed that the suspect was considered a notorious criminal with a history of serious offenses such as murder, attempted murder, extortion, and robbery and leads an organized crime syndicate and has been sentenced to life imprisonment for violating Arms Laws in India.

Santillan noted that Geong has been staying in Bacolod since 2022 and operating a business here.

" He (Geong) was hiding in the Philippines using the fake name Kant Gupta with a fraudulent Nepalese Passport," Santillan said.

He said the suspect was already turned over to the BI for proper disposition before his possible deportation./MAP.