Government workers say love of country means honest, dedicated service

LOVE of country is not just about brandishing rifles, battling terrorists or going after criminals.

Love of country can also be expressed through the proper performance of duty, especially those in the government service.

Cherrylyn Sabling, who heads the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) in the Cordillera Administrative Region, said in a forum over the weekend that for state workers, love for country means being honest and performing well on their jobs since they are paid using people’s money.

“It is not just about the use of arms but through the proper discharge of duty wherever a person is assigned or whatever function is assigned to a person,” she said during the press conference for the commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor), celebrated nationwide Tuesday.

This city will celebrate Araw ng Kagitingan on April 12 to accommodate the schedule of the veterans, who are also joining the celebration of the Philippine Veterans Week on April 5 to 11 in Metro Manila.

“The veterans are among the country’s treasures, who fought for our freedom. We want the people to know their stories so that the essence of love of country will continue to be enshrined in the hearts and minds of the people, especially the youth," she said.

Manong Peter (not his real name), a garbage collector in Baguio City, said many look down on them but he is not ashamed of his work.

“l do this every day because it is my job and this provides for my family,” he said.

He said he is proud of his job because he and his colleagues are ensuring that the city is clean.

Marshall Guinatang, a post-war veteran who is now the president of the Veterans Federation of the Philippines-Baguio's Benguet chapter, also shared his experience as a soldier assigned in the mountains of Mindanao, before becoming a messenger who process the documents of soldiers.

He later became a religious pastor for his fellow soldiers.

“I joined the military because I wanted to have a job. I needed a job. I performed whatever task was assigned to me without complaining,” he shared.

He urged rookie soldiers to perform without complaining, which, he said is a basic way to show love for the country. (PNA)