GSIS commits to targeted measures for remote area service delivery in Ifugao

THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) engaged stakeholders in Ifugao in a dialogue to refine service delivery and identify concrete interventions responsive to the needs of members and pensioners in far-flung areas.

GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said the engagement will help shape reforms through direct conversations with members and pensioners, ensuring that improvements are grounded in their actual experiences.

“We want to hear your stories, struggles, and ideas because you are on the frontlines of public service. Because you serve in places like Ifugao, where travel is harder and resources are fewer, you deserve more attention, not less. Ano pa ang puwede naming gawin? Paano pa namin kayo matutulungan?” Veloso said.

As part of its focused measures presented during the dialogue, GSIS will expand its on-site presence in government offices, building on existing service desks and mobile caravans. These efforts will prioritize transactions requiring personal assistance such as enrollment, record updates, and claims concerns, to reduce follow-up visits.

“Education is the foundation of the future, and connectivity is now essential to learning and public service. That is why we are exploring satellite connectivity for public schools and nearby government offices in Ifugao. We hope to establish satellite-powered GSIS service desks that schools can also use for Wi-Fi access, helping students gain a window to the world while enabling government employees to access GSIS services more quickly and reliably,” Veloso said.

“We are also developing a model that can be adopted by the private sector so they, too, can contribute. Since satellite connectivity costs about P3,000 a month or P36,000 a year, private companies supporting Adopt-a-School can help sustain this annually. If we can start this together, we can encourage more corporations to take part, knowing that GSIS is also doing its share,” Veloso added.

“The rice terraces of Ifugao were not built in one day. They were built slowly, patiently, together, stone by stone, generation by generation. That’s how trust is built too. Step by step. Listening first. Helping sincerely,” said Veloso, as he assured stakeholders of GSIS’s assistance and expressed plans to return to the province.

GSIS will continue conducting dialogues nationwide to ensure that reforms remain anchored on member feedback and that the agency stays present and responsive in communities across the country.

During the dialogue, the GSIS Touch mobile application and the Adopt-a-School Program were discussed. Executives addressed questions on pension computations, loans, and other concerns.

To support government offices in areas with unstable internet, GSIS is exploring alternative offline submission options, as well as dedicated assistance channels and fallback procedures when systems become temporarily unavailable.

GSIS is likewise strengthening information access for government employees in remote areas. Information sessions will increasingly be brought to venues where employees already convene, such as flag ceremonies, cluster meetings, and assemblies. Printed reference materials will supplement digital resources.

Standardized training for agency authorized officers, complete with checklists and templates, will be rolled out.

GSIS will also establish more direct communication lines between the GSIS Bayombong Branch and agency representatives, and further systematize coordination on premium reconciliation with government agencies in Ifugao. (PR)