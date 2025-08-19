Honoring a timeless ride: The legacy of Tuguegarao’s ‘Kalesa’

IN A vibrant display of culture, color, and craftsmanship, the historic kalesa once again took center stage in Tuguegarao City as residents and tourists gathered for the much-anticipated “Kalesa Spectacle,” one of the highlights of this year’s Pavvurulun Afi Festival.

Held on August 14 at the Transport Bay of SM City Tuguegarao, the event paid homage to the kalesa, the iconic horse-drawn carriage that has long been woven into the fabric of the city’s identity since the 1920s.

Once a common sight on Tuguegarao’s sun-drenched streets, the kalesa served not just as a mode of transport, but as a silent witness to decades of local history, from grand wedding processions and solemn funerals, to the humble daily commute and the occasional ride of presidents.

Before the dominance of motorized vehicles, the kalesa was the principal means of transportation in Tuguegarao and across many towns in the Cagayan Valley. It connected people from remote barangays to the town proper, enabling access to markets, schools, and churches.

For decades, it was the lifeline of commerce and communication, a vital part of the region’s social and economic development. Even today, its clip-clopping sound evokes nostalgia among older residents, and its silhouette remains etched in the collective memory of the city.

This year, 26 kutcheros (coachmen) rolled out their finest rides in a festive competition that was part spectacle, part storytelling. Adorned with colorful fabrics, traditional motifs, and even eco-conscious touches, each kalesa became a moving canvas that reflected the spirit, heritage, and artistry of Tuguegarao.

Emerging as the grand champion was Tirso Paddayuman of Barangay Capatan, whose intricately decorated kalesa, brimming with local symbolism, captivated the judges and onlookers alike. He received P15,000 and a one-of-a-kind trophy handcrafted from indigenous materials found throughout the Cagayan Valley.

Other standout entries included Mariano Langcay, also of Barangay Capatan, who claimed second place and P10,000; Benito Bangayan of Barangay Caritan Centro, third place, P7,000; and Reynaldo Balisi of Barangay Linao West, who took home P5,000 for fourth place.

All other participants were not left unrewarded; each received P2,000 in consolation prizes, along with gift certificates from SM City Tuguegarao, which once again opened its grounds to support local tradition.

“The kalesa is more than just a vehicle,” said SM City Tuguegarao Mall Manager Romel S. Uy, addressing a crowd of spectators and local officials.

“It’s a symbol of resilience and identity. We’re honored to be part of this annual tribute to a cultural treasure,” he said.

Unlike the more ornate Spanish-era kalesas in other regions, Tuguegarao’s version is distinctly utilitarian yet innovative, often crafted using recycled tires from heavy vehicles, a testament to the ingenuity and practicality of local craftsmen. This adaptation allowed the kalesa to endure the test of time, serving various functions including ferrying VIPs like former Presidents Diosdado Macapagal and Ramon Magsaysay during their visits.

In rural barangays, some kalesas continue to operate, especially on narrow roads or in areas less accessible to modern vehicles. Beyond transport, the kalesa has become a living emblem of Tuguegarao’s cultural pride, featured prominently in parades, educational exhibits, and local celebrations.

To ensure that the kalesa remains a living symbol rather than a relic of the past, a local ordinance now protects and promotes its continued presence on the streets and in festivals, a promise that Tuguegarao will never forget the wheels that once carried its people, goods, and dreams.

As the sun dipped below the horizon and the rhythmic clatter of hooves echoed once more through the city, one thing became clear: the kalesa is not merely a piece of history; it is a cherished heirloom, lovingly kept alive by the hands and hearts of those who believe in the power of tradition. (PIA)